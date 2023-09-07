Marion Senior Services celebrates 50 year anniversary

In honor of the milestone, they are kicking off their “50 for 50″ fundraising campaign, asking people to donate $50 to the organization.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One organization in Ocala is celebrating 50 years of service in the county.

Officials with Marion Senior Services held an anniversary celebration Wednesday at the Reilly Arts Center.

TRENDING: Boil water notice in High Springs forces businesses to adapt to new changes

In honor of the milestone, they are kicking off their “50 for 50″ fundraising campaign, asking people to donate $50 to the organization.

The non-profit is home to elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged residents across Marion County.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

The ranking is based on student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity.
UF ranked number one public university in the county by the Wall Street Journal
In honor of the milestone, they are kicking off their “50 for 50″ fundraising campaign, asking...
Marion Senior Services celebrates 50 years
They worked with College Pulse, an online college analytics company, to make the list.
UF ranked number one public university in the county by the Wall Street Journal
Lee Continues to Strengthen
HURRICANE LEE LATEST