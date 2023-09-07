Marion Senior Services celebrates 50 year anniversary

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One organization in Ocala is celebrating 50 years of service in the county.

Officials with Marion Senior Services held an anniversary celebration Wednesday at the Reilly Arts Center.

TRENDING: Boil water notice in High Springs forces businesses to adapt to new changes

In honor of the milestone, they are kicking off their “50 for 50″ fundraising campaign, asking people to donate $50 to the organization.

The non-profit is home to elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged residents across Marion County.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.