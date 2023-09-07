National Down Syndrome Society features NCFL residents on Times Square screen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida residents are being featured on a jumbotron in Times Square on Saturday as part of a video presentation for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

Jasper Roman, 22, of Ocala, and Marianna Carr of Melrose, 20, are among 500 people who have Down Syndrome featured in the presentation. The event kicks off the annual New York City Buddy Walk, which raises awareness for the Down Syndrome community.

“Every Year, NDSS reminds the world in a big way about the value that people with Down Syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen donated by Clear Channel in the heart of Times Square,” according to organizers of the event.

Jasper Roman’s mother Maria Conny Roman is the founder of the Ocala organization Champions for Champions which aims to provide opportunities for people with Down Syndrome locally and beyond.

Marianna Carr is a local artist and student at Gainesville Christian Community School. She shares her artistic creations through her social media “Marianna’s Ministry.” She is the daughter of WCJB noon anchor, Myra Monroe.

