Ocala woman arrested on 16 counts of election fraud

During the investigation, officials confirmed that 16 petitions submitted by Bautista used fraudulent signatures.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala woman is behind bars for more than a dozen counts of election fraud.

FDLE officials arrested Maria Bautista, 24, last week on 16 counts of using other people’s information in the 2021 election.

Officials with the Marion County Supervisor of Elections say she was a paid petition circulator. During the investigation, officials confirmed that 16 petitions submitted by Bautista used fraudulent signatures.

Bautista’s next court date is scheduled for October 3.

