Purple Alert issued for missing 57-year-old Alachua County woman

Purple Alert issued for 57-year-old Joanne L. Hawley, 5’6” tall, 140 lbs., brown hair & hazel eyes(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who disappeared after leaving the UF Health Shands Emergency Room more than a week ago.

A Florida Purple Alert is issued for Joanne L. Hawley, 57, who was last seen leaving the ER on Aug. 27. She is 5′6″ tall, 140 lbs., with brown hair & hazel eyes.

Sheriff’s deputies say Hawley has significant health issues requiring medication which she is not taking. She may be walking or riding the bus.

The Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.

