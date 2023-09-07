Reddick man arrested for robbing a gas station at gunpoint

David Navarro, 56, arrest on the charge of robbery with a firearm
David Navarro, 56, arrest on the charge of robbery with a firearm
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man from Reddick was arrested after he robbed a store at gunpoint and stole about $165 worth of cigarillos.

Deputies say David Wayne Navarro, 56, brandished a handgun at a Circle K gas station in Reddick around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Navarro told deputies he demanded cigars at gunpoint because they help him breathe better. He claimed he hoped he’d get arrested so he could go to jail for medical treatment.

TRENDING:

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond on the charge of armed robbery.

