Suspicious device at Lake City hotel determined not to be an explosive

Quality Inn was evacuated after a suspicious device was found in a room
Quality Inn was evacuated after a suspicious device was found in a room(LCPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County bomb squad helped the Lake City Police Department investigate a suspicious device found on Thursday.

Officers say the device was found around noon at the Quality Inn on Commerce Drive. Bomb squad determined the device was not dangerous.

People were evacuated from the Quality Inn, Knight’s Inn, and the Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

ACSO’s Bomb Squad has state of the art equipment to handle explosive devices(ACSO)

