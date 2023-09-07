UF ranked number one public university in the country by the Wall Street Journal

They worked with College Pulse, an online college analytics company, to make the list.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is ranked the number one public university in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The publication released their ranking of major US colleges Wednesday.

TRENDING: Volunteers work at distribution site to help Horseshoe Beach residents

They worked with College Pulse, an online college analytics company, to make the list.

The ranking is based on student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Lee Continues to Strengthen
Hurricane Lee strengthening as it treks across the Atlantic
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM.
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/7
Here's what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/7
The change comes after two men carrying guns were arrested after hopping a fence at a Columbia...
Clear bag policy to be enforced at Citizens Field for the rest of the high school football season
The policy will be for the remainder of the high school football season.
Clear bag policy to be enforced at Citizens Field for the rest of the high school football season