UF ranked number one public university in the county by the Wall Street Journal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is ranked the number one public university in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The publication released their ranking of major US colleges Wednesday.

They worked with College Pulse, an online college analytics company, to make the list.

The ranking is based on student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity.

