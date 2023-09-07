UF ranked number one public university in the county by the Wall Street Journal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is ranked the number one public university in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The publication released their ranking of major US colleges Wednesday.

They worked with College Pulse, an online college analytics company, to make the list.

The ranking is based on student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity.

