Columbia County Commissioners quickly move to fill a job opening
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - At what they are calling a “Critical time,” for utilities, Columbia County Commissioners quickly moved to fill a big job opening.
With current director Stacy Cowart leaving on September 22nd, commissioners tonight approved hiring Stephen Roberts as a part-time replacement.
Roberts was described as having designed and built the water plant when he worked for Lake City Utilities.
Meanwhile, the county will begin advertising for a permanent replacement, which is expected to take several months.
