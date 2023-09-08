Columbia County Commissioners quickly move to fill a job opening

Columbia County Commissioners quickly moved to fill a big job opening with current director Stacy Cowart leaving on September 22nd.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - At what they are calling a “Critical time,” for utilities, Columbia County Commissioners quickly moved to fill a big job opening.

With current director Stacy Cowart leaving on September 22nd, commissioners tonight approved hiring Stephen Roberts as a part-time replacement.

Roberts was described as having designed and built the water plant when he worked for Lake City Utilities.

Meanwhile, the county will begin advertising for a permanent replacement, which is expected to take several months.

