Damage from Idalia forced Cedar Key City Hall to relocate

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key City Hall has moved to a new location due to damage from Idalia.

City officials say they will be operating out of the community center on 6th Street, while they work to clean up the town in the aftermath of the storm.

