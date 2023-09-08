Dog owner concerned for her pets after mauling in Fanning Springs

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Records provided to TV20 detail the law enforcement response to a dog attack in Gilchrist County that sent a man to the hospital. The records also detail how the dog owners reacted to learning of the mauling.

According to incident reports from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 6, sheriff’s deputies received calls about a man being attacked by up to seven dogs.

The man went to the Arco gas station where emergency crews rushed him to the hospital. Deputies say the victim has severe cuts on both arms and his left leg. The victim believed his left arm was broken.

The man said he was trying to use the porta-potty in the Ft. Fanning parking lot. He said the dogs came out of nowhere and attacked him. Deputies found blood at the location indicating the attack.

Deputies found several dogs at a property on Lake Avenue including one with red staining on its neck. Deputies say the dogs surrounded their vehicle barking.

When animal control arrived at the property and got out of the vehicle, the dogs ran towards the officer and he jumped back into the vehicle.

The property where the dogs are housed is fenced, however, deputies saw the dogs run through a broken part of the fence.

Neighbors in the area told TV20 they are not shocked to hear about the attack because the dogs have ran rampant for years.

Deputies spoke with Michelle Edwards, the owner of the animals, and her boyfriend. They explained that the dogs needed to be contained and five dogs were registered as dangerous.

Edwards claimed someone working for the City of Fanning Springs threatened to shoot her dogs after the incident. She then asked the deputy if she could shoot city workers if they hurt her dogs.

“I’m so sorry for that gentleman and I pray for his family and everything, I’m so sorry for that,” said Edwards. “But, you know, it was an accident. Please, don’t anyone come and shoot my dogs because I’m so afraid right now.”

She also claimed to have surveillance video showing the victim outside her property. Despite being asked by sheriff’s deputies multiple times, she has not produced the alleged video.

Ewards told TV20 that she has five dogs for her protection. She is disabled and has been robbed in the past. She says, following the attack, the fence was repaired and shock collars were put on the aggressive dogs.

Deputies had the owners sign documents acknowledging the dogs are considered dangerous. If the animals attack someone in the future, they could be charged criminally. While the owners are not being charged criminally at this time, they could be held liable in civil court.

In April, Gilchrist County Animal Control did respond to the home due to issues with the dog, however, the dogs were not documented as dangerous at that time.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office explained the case was complicated due to jurisdictional issues regarding animal services between the city of Fanning Springs and Gilchrist County Animal Control. The sheriff’s office does have jurisdiction for criminal matters in the city.

