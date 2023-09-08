Florida’s abortion ban now in hands of state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - The future of abortion access in Florida is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

Justices will decide if the state’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks is unconstitutional after hearing arguments Friday. Many pro-life and pro-choice supporters packed the Court for the hearing.

“Pregnancy is not something that can be legislated. It is a medical process, a medical process that comes with so many unique variables and complications,” Orlando-based abortion clinic escort Stella said. She didn’t wish to provide her last name.

“What we are asking the Court to do is really to correct the record and do what the (U.S.) Supreme Court in Dobbs, which is turn it back over to the state, in this case, turn it back over to the legislature,” Christian Family Coalition of Florida founder Anthony Verdugo said.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU argued the Florida Constitution’s privacy clause protects a woman’s right to abortion. The clause, which says the government can’t intrude into a person’s private life, was approved by voters in 1980.

However, the state argued the clause applies to personal data, not personal decisions.

“It was clear they have some evidence to consider that has not been before the Court before. I look forward to their decision and believe it will have an impact on how the privacy clause has been interpreted in Florida,” Sen. Erin Grall, (R) Fort Pierce, said.

There’s already an effort to get the abortion issue on the ballot in 2024, regardless of the Florida Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We’ve collected over 700,000 petitions to put abortion on the ballot so there is no question ever again about where we are in the state. To have collected that many petitions in such a short amount of time, I believe, tells people where the State of Florida is on this issue,” Sen. Lauren Book, (D) Minority Leader said.

If the 15-week ban is upheld, an even stricter six-week ban would automatically take effect about a month after the Court issues a decision. It could take several months for the Court to issue a ruling.

