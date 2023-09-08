Gainesville City Commission votes 5-2 to increase GRU rates

Commissioners say it's part of their debt-reduction plan.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City commission approved Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) rate increases for electric and wastewater during the first hearing for the change.

The ordinance was approved 5-2 with commissioners Cynthia Chestnut and Desmond Duncan-Walker in dissent.

GRU customer, Susan Rackson, says she lives in a small apartment but pays big bills.

“The bill shave been really high lately,” stated Jackson. “Last month my bill was $1,000 and the month before that was $900. Us being on a low income neighborhood, it’s a real stretch to try to manage your bills.”

The decision will increase electric rates by 3% and wastewater rates by 5%. GRU officials say this rate increase is a part of their debt-reduction plan. Meanwhile residents from several neighborhoods in Gainesville say this small change will have a big impact on their wallets.

“I was hoping for a different outcome,” shared Jackson. “That little 3% is really gonna impact families all across Gainesville because that little 3% it hits our pockets, it hits it.

Utility officials say average electric customers will pay an extra $2.50 and wastewater customers will pay $2.25, but residents say every penny counts.

The city attorney, Daniel Nee, says the motion could be overturned by the new GRU advisory board that is supposed to get started next month.

TRENDING STORY: ‘Dogs just run wild’: Fanning Springs man rushed to hospital, attacked by pack of dogs

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
The festival is September 9th from 10am until 4pm
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
This week in our chat with K-Country, we discussed some of the upcoming events going on in...
“What's up” with K-Country 9/8
Category 5 Hurricane Lee
Lee Now a Cat 5 Hurricane