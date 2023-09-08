Gov. DeSantis announces $1.6M for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program has approved 44 businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia for $1.6 million in loans. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to the storm.

The program has $20 million available and $5 million has been set aside for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses. Businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.

Businesses in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union and Wakulla counties can apply.

“I’m proud to announce that one week from Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, 44 small businesses impacted by the storm have been approved for funding to help reopen their doors and get back to business,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will continue to work quickly to support impacted communities across the state and ensure Floridians are able to earn a living as they recover.”

Interest applicants can apply through Oct. 25, unless funds run out beforehand. Florida small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply.

