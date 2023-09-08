Gov. DeSantis announces $1.6M for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Big Deck Bar and Grill in Cedar Key flooded during Hurricane Idalia
Big Deck Bar and Grill in Cedar Key flooded during Hurricane Idalia(Cedar Key Fire Rescue)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program has approved 44 businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia for $1.6 million in loans. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to the storm.

The program has $20 million available and $5 million has been set aside for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses. Businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.

Businesses in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union and Wakulla counties can apply.

RELATED: How to help: Where to donate to support Hurricane Idalia survivors

“I’m proud to announce that one week from Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, 44 small businesses impacted by the storm have been approved for funding to help reopen their doors and get back to business,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will continue to work quickly to support impacted communities across the state and ensure Floridians are able to earn a living as they recover.”

Interest applicants can apply through Oct. 25, unless funds run out beforehand. Florida small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply.

RELATED: Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

The Smash Lab of Ocala is open for people of all ages to let out their rage.
SMASH away at Ocala’s newest rage room attraction
Commissioners say it's part of their debt-reduction plan.
Gainesville City Commission votes 5-2 to increase GRU rates
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
The festival is September 9th from 10am until 4pm
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners