GRU power bills may spike after Gainesville City officials vote 5-2 to increase rates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City commission approved Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) rate increases for electric and wastewater during the first hearing for the change.

The ordinance was approved 5-2 with commissioners Cynthia Chestnut and Desmond Duncan-Walker in dissent.

GRU customer, Susan Rackson, says she lives in a small apartment but pays big bills.

“The bill shave been really high lately,” stated Jackson. “Last month my bill was $1,000 and the month before that was $900. Us being on a low income neighborhood, it’s a real stretch to try to manage your bills.”

The decision will increase electric rates by 3% and wastewater rates by 5%. GRU officials say this rate increase is a part of their debt-reduction plan. Meanwhile residents from several neighborhoods in Gainesville say this small change will have a big impact on their wallets.

“I was hoping for a different outcome,” shared Jackson. “That little 3% is really gonna impact families all across Gainesville because that little 3% it hits our pockets, it hits it.

Utility officials say average electric customers will pay an extra $2.50 and wastewater customers will pay $2.25, but residents say every penny counts.

The city attorney, Daniel Nee, says the motion could be overturned by the new GRU advisory board that is supposed to get started next month.

