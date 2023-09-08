The last Boston Market in North Central Florida closes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The last Boston Market in North Central Florida is being cleaned out. A blue tarp with rope is now covering signs outside of the restaurant in Ocala.

A contracting company from New Jersey was hired to pack up and clean the building after it was bought.

The cleaning crew wouldn’t tell TV20 who bought the building. Last month, reports came out that the company was not paying its employees.

A sign saying “no work, no pay” remains outside of the restaurant.

