Marion County woman killed after vehicle crash

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one driver was killed and another is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Marion County Friday morning.

Troopers say an 89-year-old man from Dunnellon was driving south on State Road 200 when he experienced possible medical problems, causing him to veer into the northbound lanes.

The vehicle then crashed into a woman’s vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead.

