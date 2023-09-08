Marion County woman killed after vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one driver was killed and another is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Marion County Friday morning.
Troopers say an 89-year-old man from Dunnellon was driving south on State Road 200 when he experienced possible medical problems, causing him to veer into the northbound lanes.
The vehicle then crashed into a woman’s vehicle.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead.
