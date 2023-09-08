MCSO launch the “Respond With Care” program with vehicle stickers to improve communication between deputies and special needs residents.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are launching a new program to improve communication between deputies and special needs residents.

Officials say the “Respond With Care” program will be available for those who travel with special needs passengers.

They say residents can place the “Respond With Care” stickers on their vehicles so that deputies know how to respond in an emergency.

The stickers can be picked up at any sheriff’s location in the county.

