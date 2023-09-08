Novak Djokovic reaches his 10th US Open final by beating Ben Shelton in straight sets

Novak Djokovic is back in the U.S. Open final for a record-tying 10th time after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over unseeded American Ben Shelton at a tournament the 23-time Grand Slam champion missed last year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19
Ben Shelton, of the United States, throws his racket after losing a point to Novak Djokovic, of...
Ben Shelton, of the United States, throws his racket after losing a point to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(Manu Fernandez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back in the U.S. Open final for a record-tying 10th time after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory Friday over unseeded American Ben Shelton at a tournament the 23-time Grand Slam champion missed last year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shelton made things interesting in the third set, lifting his level of play as Djokovic seemed to get a bit tight as the finish line approached. Shelton broke twice, even held a set point at 5-4 and erased a match point on the way to forcing the concluding tiebreaker. But Djokovic pulled out the win there, then mimicked Shelton’s “Hang up the phone!” celebration gesture.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, will seek a fourth trophy from Flushing Meadows on Sunday and would be the oldest man to win the event in the Open era, which began in 1968. In the final, he will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz — who defeated Djokovic for the Wimbledon title in July — or 2021 U.S. Open champ Daniil Medvedev.

If Djokovic does end up leaving with the hardware, he would break a tie with Serena Williams for the most major singles championships in the Open era.

Regardless of Sunday’s opponent or outcome, No. 2 seed Djokovic will replace No. 1 Alcaraz atop the ATP rankings on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

The Florida soccer team.
Gator soccer team earns their first road win at Charlotte, 1-0
Thanks for Voting!
TV20′s Play of the Week: Williston’s Javon Brown with a crafty interception versus First Coast
Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts during a match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United...
Ben Shelton tops Frances Tiafoe at the US Open for his first Slam semifinal. Novak Djokovic is next
TV 20's Play of the Week: Week 2 (9-1-23)