SMASH away at Ocala’s newest rage room attraction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -If the thought of high bills and a stressful week gets your blood pumping, a new business in Ocala can help you let off some steam.

Travis and Crystal Kinsey opened the doors to the first rage room in Ocala. The Smash Lab of Ocala is open for people of all ages to let out their rage.

The rooms are meant for people to relieve some stress by destroying objects such as TVs, glassware, and wood planks in a safe setting.

Crystal, who is a mother of five, left her long-time career to open more entertainment spots in Ocala alongside her husband Travis.

“I was in a medical field for many years and I just wanted to do something different,” said Kinsey. “There’s not a lot to do in Ocala and there’s not a lot for younger people or for any age. It’s fun, it’s also stress reliever, it’s good therapy.”

The rage room has been open for business but the Kinseys say they are still working out the logistics.

“It’s more of a slow opening school is what we’re calling it because we’re not turning anyone away,” said Travis Kinsey. “We’ve had people from 12 years old, we had a lady who was 72 years old in here just smashing raging out.”

Kinsey says before they have their grand opening in two weeks, they want to complete the paint rage room and hope to expand by opening more locations.

To find time, prices, and location, you can head to their Facebook page.

