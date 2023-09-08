SMASH away at Ocala’s newest rage room attraction

The Smash Lab of Ocala is open for people of all ages to let out their rage.
The Smash Lab of Ocala is open for people of all ages to let out their rage.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -If the thought of high bills and a stressful week gets your blood pumping, a new business in Ocala can help you let off some steam.

Travis and Crystal Kinsey opened the doors to the first rage room in Ocala. The Smash Lab of Ocala is open for people of all ages to let out their rage.

TRENDING: Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners

The rooms are meant for people to relieve some stress by destroying objects such as TVs, glassware, and wood planks in a safe setting.

Crystal, who is a mother of five, left her long-time career to open more entertainment spots in Ocala alongside her husband Travis.

“I was in a medical field for many years and I just wanted to do something different,” said Kinsey. “There’s not a lot to do in Ocala and there’s not a lot for younger people or for any age. It’s fun, it’s also stress reliever, it’s good therapy.”

The rage room has been open for business but the Kinseys say they are still working out the logistics.

“It’s more of a slow opening school is what we’re calling it because we’re not turning anyone away,” said Travis Kinsey. “We’ve had people from 12 years old, we had a lady who was 72 years old in here just smashing raging out.”

Kinsey says before they have their grand opening in two weeks, they want to complete the paint rage room and hope to expand by opening more locations.

To find time, prices, and location, you can head to their Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Commissioners say it's part of their debt-reduction plan.
Gainesville City Commission votes 5-2 to increase GRU rates
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
The festival is September 9th from 10am until 4pm
Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
This week in our chat with K-Country, we discussed some of the upcoming events going on in...
“What's up” with K-Country 9/8