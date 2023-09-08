Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival is September 9th from 10 am until 4 pm.

120 vendors will fill Douberly Farms, 14351 N.E. County Road 339, Trenton.

Organizer, Katie Douberly, said events like these are important to support local business owners. “I really just saw an opening in the community where we had a need for this type of event. Something that’s family-friendly, safe, and that all these local businesses could participate in and bring awareness to their businesses.”

The festival will also have a kid’s zone and camel rides.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.