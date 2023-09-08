Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners

The festival is September 9th from 10am until 4pm
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival is September 9th from 10 am until 4 pm.

120 vendors will fill Douberly Farms, 14351 N.E. County Road 339, Trenton.

Organizer, Katie Douberly, said events like these are important to support local business owners. “I really just saw an opening in the community where we had a need for this type of event. Something that’s family-friendly, safe, and that all these local businesses could participate in and bring awareness to their businesses.”

The festival will also have a kid’s zone and camel rides.

Trenton's Almost Fall Festival supports local business owners
