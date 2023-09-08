VIDEO: Woman recording Levy County deputies handcuffed, phone taken
The sheriff’s office has faced backlash after the video was put on social media
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Levy County deputies were suspended with pay on Friday pending an internal affairs investigation. It comes after a video of a traffic stop from February was posted on social media.
Sheriff’s office officials say a citizen filed a complaint against deputies Gerard Williams and Sam Quincey on Thursday. On the same day, a video was posted to YouTube dissecting the arrest of John Reeve using a body camera video and a video shot by a woman in the vehicle with Reeve.
During the stop, Williams and Quincey pull over Reeve and arrest him on a bench warrant. The deputies and the passenger of the vehicle got into an argument during the arrest. She filmed the encounter on her cellphone.
After Reeve is placed in handcuffs and into the patrol vehicle, Williams and Quincey discuss the passenger who was filming them. They decided the phone used to record the officers was evidence and should be confiscated.
They then approach the vehicle and tell the woman to give up her phone. When she refuses, they say, “You’ll go to jail too, get out [of the vehicle].”
They then remove the woman from the vehicle and stop the recording.
“Why would I go to jail? I can’t go to jail. I’ve got four kids,” the woman says as she is handcuffed. The cries of children can be heard in the background.
The video raises concerns the deputies violated the woman’s First Amendment rights.
The sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the incident:
