VIDEO: Woman recording Levy County deputies handcuffed, phone taken

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Levy County deputies were suspended with pay on Friday pending an internal affairs investigation. It comes after a video of a traffic stop from February was posted on social media.

Sheriff’s office officials say a citizen filed a complaint against deputies Gerard Williams and Sam Quincey on Thursday. On the same day, a video was posted to YouTube dissecting the arrest of John Reeve using a body camera video and a video shot by a woman in the vehicle with Reeve.

During the stop, Williams and Quincey pull over Reeve and arrest him on a bench warrant. The deputies and the passenger of the vehicle got into an argument during the arrest. She filmed the encounter on her cellphone.

After Reeve is placed in handcuffs and into the patrol vehicle, Williams and Quincey discuss the passenger who was filming them. They decided the phone used to record the officers was evidence and should be confiscated.

They then approach the vehicle and tell the woman to give up her phone. When she refuses, they say, “You’ll go to jail too, get out [of the vehicle].”

They then remove the woman from the vehicle and stop the recording.

“Why would I go to jail? I can’t go to jail. I’ve got four kids,” the woman says as she is handcuffed. The cries of children can be heard in the background.

The video raises concerns the deputies violated the woman’s First Amendment rights.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Late yesterday afternoon a professionally edited video of a LCSO traffic stop was posted to the internet. We believe it was part of a coordinated attack against our agency and law enforcement in general. Unfortunately, it has caused significant negative reaction consisting of phone calls, emails and social media postings. Some of these have been threatening toward LCSO personnel and family members. Prior to yesterday, LCSO had not received any complaints regarding this incident. Immediately upon being made aware of potential misconduct by LCSO deputies, Sheriff McCallum ordered both a criminal and internal review. The two deputies who were involved have been suspended. They will remain suspended until further resolution of the issues involved. We regret the negative attention that this incident has brought on our staff and our County. Any necessary corrective action will be taken once the incident is fully investigated. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”

