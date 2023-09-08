VIDEO: Woman recording Levy County deputies handcuffed, phone taken

The sheriff’s office has faced backlash after the video was put on social media
Two Levy County deputies were suspended with pay on Friday pending an internal affairs investigation
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Levy County deputies were suspended with pay on Friday pending an internal affairs investigation. It comes after a video of a traffic stop from February was posted on social media.

Sheriff’s office officials say a citizen filed a complaint against deputies Gerard Williams and Sam Quincey on Thursday. On the same day, a video was posted to YouTube dissecting the arrest of John Reeve using a body camera video and a video shot by a woman in the vehicle with Reeve.

During the stop, Williams and Quincey pull over Reeve and arrest him on a bench warrant. The deputies and the passenger of the vehicle got into an argument during the arrest. She filmed the encounter on her cellphone.

After Reeve is placed in handcuffs and into the patrol vehicle, Williams and Quincey discuss the passenger who was filming them. They decided the phone used to record the officers was evidence and should be confiscated.

They then approach the vehicle and tell the woman to give up her phone. When she refuses, they say, “You’ll go to jail too, get out [of the vehicle].”

They then remove the woman from the vehicle and stop the recording.

“Why would I go to jail? I can’t go to jail. I’ve got four kids,” the woman says as she is handcuffed. The cries of children can be heard in the background.

TRENDING: Woman shot in Columbia County, deputy shoots suspected gunman

The video raises concerns the deputies violated the woman’s First Amendment rights.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the incident:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

One woman was killed on Friday morning after an 89-year-old man from Dunnellon crashed into her...
Marion County woman killed after vehicle crash
One woman was killed on Friday morning after an 89-year-old man from Dunnellon crashed into her...
Marion County woman killed after vehicle crash
Michelle Edwards provides image of her dogs | Fort Fanning sign
Dog owner concerned for her pets after mauling in Fanning Springs
Records provided to TV20 detail the law enforcement response to a dog attack in Gilchrist...
Dog owner concerned for her pets after mauling in Fanning Springs