“What’s up” with K-Country 9/8

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is plenty to do in the upcoming days in North Central Florida! This week we talk about a “geek” festival, a Muscle car show, football rivalries, and more.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.

TRENDING: GRU power bills may spike after Gainesville City officials vote 5-2 to increase rates

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.