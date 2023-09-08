“What’s up” with K-Country 9/8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is plenty to do in the upcoming days in North Central Florida! This week we talk about a “geek” festival, a Muscle car show, football rivalries, and more.
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
TRENDING: GRU power bills may spike after Gainesville City officials vote 5-2 to increase rates
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.