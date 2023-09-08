Woman shot in Columbia County, deputy shoots suspected gunman

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead as the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deputy-involved shooting.

Officials say around 4 p.m., a deputy responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on Southeast Patio Glenn near Highway 441 South.

They say the deputy witnessed a man shoot a woman. The deputy then shot the gunman.

Both the man and the woman died at the scene.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates. The sheriff’s office will also perform an internal affairs investigation as is standard protocol following a deputy-involved shooting.

