Columbia county law enforcement working together to minimize gun violence

Law enforcement officers in Columbia County are working together to track gun violence in Lake City.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers in Columbia County are working together to track gun violence in Lake City.

Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler met with sixth graders Friday to teach them why it’s important to stay in school and to give them a chance to ask him some questions.

“I don’t want them to see a police officer as someone who just shows up when there’s a problem and we’re taking people away or something like that,” said Butler. “I want them to see police officers as people.”

The kids learned what a police officer does in their role, including some of Butler’s tasks as police chief. He hopes the kids look as law enforcement as someone they can go to for guidance.

“We all know the gangs go after these kids at a young age and it’s very important we let them know there’s a different avenue for them to take, where they can come to a police officer and talk to them,” said Butler. “Not just an adversary relationship with them, that’s very important”

The discussion came two weeks ago, 12-year-old Mariah Smith was shot through her house on Northwest Long Street in Lake City. Police later arrested and charged 14-year-old Jatarious Rashad Fluellen with murder.

Lake City Police are also working with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to implement black poles across the city, which can read license plates and detect when a gun is shot nearby.

Butler said these poles aren’t online yet and the system will go live in a couple of weeks.

