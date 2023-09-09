Columbia County officials say departments are back to normal

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The recovery after Idalia is making strides as Columbia County officials announced on Friday all departments are back to normal.

The county is receiving federal and state assistance to help residents during recovery. Officials with the county, FEMA and the Florida Department of Emergency Management are working to open a disaster recovery center in the coming days.

Contractors will continue picking up debris every day of the week until the clean-up process is done.

