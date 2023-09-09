Cross City seeks volunteers for city hall makeover

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Cross City are looking for volunteers to help give City Hall a makeover.

The Florida Wildflower Foundation awarded the city a $3,000 grant to put native plants outside the building.

Volunteers from organizations like the garden club of the tri-counties and the Dixie County High School FFA Chapter are already on board, but more volunteers are needed.

Anyone interested in helping out should bring a shovel and a pair of gloves to City Hall from 9-1 on Aug. 9.

