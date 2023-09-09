Governor DeSantis announces new Idalia relief funding at Chiefland-Suwannee football game

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis paid a visit to Chiefland to announce new state funding for communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

“We’re going to be awarding--and we’re going to pass out some checks here in a minute--$700 thousand to local education foundations to support impacted teachers.”

DeSantis made the announcement at the Chiefland-Suwannee game--and also said the state will be providing $200 thousand to churches to help them re-open.

“Before the storm hit landfall,” said DeSantis “we activated--thanks to the first lady--the Florida Disaster Relief Fund. We raised a few million dollars into that so this evening we’re going to be awarding money from the Florida Disaster Fund to assist with Idalia relief, particularly in this part of the state.”

DeSantis also announced that the state has returned to power is back in 100% of households across the state following the storm.

After the storm, more than a dozen Chiefland players provided support to people affected in areas such as Cedar Key, Steinhatchee and Horseshoe Beach.

Suwannee opened their season with a dominant win over Flagler Palm Coast in week one, but their game last week against Hamilton County was postponed due to damage at the school caused by Idalia.

DeSantis and his son participated in the opening coin toss, then stayed to watch the opening quarter.

