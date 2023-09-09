Hope still high among Gator fans despite opening loss to Utah

The tailgates started early for plenty, including one group who set up at 5:30 am(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator football is back in The Swamp and heading into the game, Gator fans did not hold back with their predictions of a blowout against McNeese State.

“42-18,” said Nate Draulins.

“53-6,” predicted Ryan Hagan.

“Florida 56-0,” said Chris Cavaliere.

“50-10,” was Marc Chapman’s prediction.

Despite a tough loss to Utah in week one, the excitement was still high for the first home game of the year.

The tailgates started early for plenty, including Chapman and his friends who set up at 5:30 am.

“Hoping to see good execution today,” said Chapman. “I was in Utah last week and obviously we gave them 20 points with penalties and special teams mistakes that we were making last year.”

Fans spoke about whether the big time let down in Week One had changed their expectations for the rest of the season.

“I think Utah is a very good football team,” said Ryan Hagan, “but I think that Florida coming into this with the home crowd is going to be electric and build momentum going into next week’s Tennessee game.”

“I wouldn’t say my expectations changed,” said Draulins. “I was hoping to see not as many penalties, that was the big thing. I think our team was playing good, other than a few bad plays we would’ve had that game.”

And in among all the Gator fans, there was at least one McNeese State fan who made the trip.

“First time here,” said Eric Doak. “Just looking forward to having a good time. Back in sec country checking it out.”

Doak said he would be satisfied if the Cowboys could put up a touchdown in The Swamp.

As for Gator fans, they just want to be excited by their team.

“I want to see some big plays,” said Chapman.

“We’re hoping for a bounce back,” said Grant Smelcer. “A big blowout would be nice.”

“I want to see touchdowns,” said Ryan Hagan. I want to see Graham Mertz, I want to see [Travis] Etienne, I want to see everyone be electric.”

