Ocala memorial in remembrance of 9/11

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County honored first responders who lost their lives on September 11 through a solemn ceremony Saturday.

A traveling wall escort arrived at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. Law enforcement across Marion County gave speeches, including Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

The memorial includes the names of those who lost their life on September 11, 2001 and a timeline of the attack.

Three wreaths were placed front and center in honor of the military, law enforcement, and firefighters who served that day. Afterwards, the MCFR Honor Guard initiated the Ringing of the Bell ceremony. A bell was rung five times, symbolizing when a firefighter had died in the line of duty.

Kenneth Wagner was one of the firefighters called into work September 11. His wife said both towers fell down behind him as he rescued people after the attack.

“I was also involved in the recovery efforts,” said Wagner. “I was there eight weeks after I was pulling body parts and equipment out trying to figure out what we lost, who we lost.”

He said this was his second year attending the ceremony and believes the city does a wonderful job at it.

Others viewed the memorial and placed flags underneath.

“My husband went through a lot in 2001 and it was very hard for me to see that and then all the friends that were lost,” said Josephine Cardone, Wagner’s wife. “It’s just very sad thinking about that entire thing.”

Organizers said the memorial will be up for a few days to give people time to come and visit.

