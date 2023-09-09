Recovery Festival returns for sixth year in Ocala

Booths were set up in Tuscawilla Park and offered free resources on treatment and other services.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Children’s Alliance brought back their Ocala Recovery Festival for the sixth year in a row Saturday.

Booths were set up in Tuscawilla Park and offered free resources on treatment and other services. People currently in recovery got on stage and shared testimonials about their experience thus far.

An organizer told TV20 she is passionate to help others based on her personal experiences.

“I have family that is in recovery,” said Hilary Jackson, Director of Prevention for MCCA. “I have lost people to overdose and fentanyl poisoning and it’s something that’s near and dear to my heart. I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon. I’m very personally motivated and driven.”

Jackson said two people went directly to treatment after last year’s event.

MCCA has a resource guide online for those seeking recovery, in recovery, or family members seeking to support a loved one. It is available here.

