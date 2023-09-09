Scientists offer explanation to Blue Springs water turning brown back in July

Scientists offered their explanation of a sinkhole causing the water to turn brown at Gilchrist Blue Springs on July 15th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Scientists this afternoon offered their explanation as to what suddenly turned the water brown at Gilchrist Blue Springs on July 15th.

The consensus among geologists, divers, and ecologists was that a cavern likely collapsed underneath the main headspring basin.

Which probably triggered a landslide, dislodging mud and debris that may have temporarily blocked the spring, dropping the water level.

Soon after, the debris was blown free, returning the flow to normal.

