The Florida Gators beat McNeese State 49-7 in home opener game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators won their first game of the season against the Cowboys in the home opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

McNeese proved the perfect matchup for Florida to play against and return to their winning ways. This is UF first win since they last played at home with a 38-6 win over South Carolina.

Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. scored the first touchdown of the season in the Swamp. The running back rushed a 2-yard scoring run on the opening drive of the game.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, scored the second touchdown of the game. He quarterback sneaked a 1-yard TD run on the Gators’ next drive, and it was 13-0 after the first quarter.

Freshman running back Treyaun Webb and sophomore Trevor Etienne both added points to the board. Webb rushed in for a 2-yard touchdown and Etienne ran 8-yards into the endzone to put the Gators in control, 26-0, at halftime.

Florida kept the momentum going in the second half. Johnson and Webb each scored their second touchdown on the night.

Late in the third, Ricky Pearsall added to the scoring list. He connected with Mertz for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

McNeese State Coleby Hamm scored and avoided a shutout. The Gators dominated the game from start to finish. It was a nice taste of victory for Florida as they continue to keep moving forward. They finished with 560 yards of offense and limited McNeese to 112.

