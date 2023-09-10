Horseshoe Beach town leaders get $16,000 in assistance

Horseshoe Beach town leaders were given a check for just over 16 thousand dollars to assist residents.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Horseshoe Beach residents are getting help cleaning up after Idalia hit.

Town leaders were given a check for just over 16 thousand dollars today.

The money came from a GoFundMe campaign started last month.

That campaign reached 16 thousand 870 dollars from 44 donations.

The money is going toward the Horseshoe Beach Disaster Relief Fund.

That GoFundMe is still accepting donations.

If you’d like to donate, click HERE.

TRENDING: Governor DeSantis announces new Idalia relief funding at Chiefland-Suwannee football game

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

The Florida Gators beat McNeese State 49-7 in home opener game
Florida beats McNeese State in home opener game
I-75 southbound in Gainesville was backed up for hours due to a semi-flipped over onto a...
Semi truck flips over, killing two people on I-75
Horseshoe Beach town leaders were given a check for just over 16 thousand dollars to assist...
Horseshoe Beach town leaders get $16,000 in assistance
I-75 southbound in Gainesville was backed up for hours due to a semi-flipped over onto a...
Semi truck flips over, killing two people on I-75