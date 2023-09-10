Horseshoe Beach town leaders get $16,000 in assistance

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Horseshoe Beach residents are getting help cleaning up after Idalia hit.

Town leaders were given a check for just over 16 thousand dollars today.

The money came from a GoFundMe campaign started last month.

That campaign reached 16 thousand 870 dollars from 44 donations.

The money is going toward the Horseshoe Beach Disaster Relief Fund.

That GoFundMe is still accepting donations.

