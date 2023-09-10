Marion County man pleads not guilty to 20 child pornography charges

A man from Marion County is arrested on 20 felony child pornography charges, pleads not guilty.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County pled not guilty after being arrested on 20 felony child pornography charges.

Detectives from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children were tipped off to several illegal files linking back to 53-year-old Allen Hardman’s email address.

Investigators found around 800 photos and videos containing child pornography on his Google and Microsoft accounts.

He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on August 25th and pled not guilty on September 5th.

His arraignment is set for September 26th.

