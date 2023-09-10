People encouraged to “celebrate their geek side” at 3rd annual Ocala Geekfest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “Celebrate your geek side.”

That was the instruction from organizers at this year’s 3rd annual Ocala Geekfest.

More than 65 vendors filled the Ocala Downtown Market with all kinds of memorabilia ranging from Star Wars to Pokémon to Squishmallows.

Keith Pittsley brought his large collection of video games and multiple types of trading cards.

“This is actually my first time ever attending one of these events and I’m a vendor this time,” said Pittsley. “Video games are just kind of an escape from your daily life and trading cards are just cool, man.”

“Back in my day you couldn’t really be ‘cool’ by talking about your nerd and stuff like that,” said Austin Berger. “Nowadays you are cool! Everyone wants to play Pokémon, everyone is doing the Pokémon Go! Everyone knows anime now I’m like ‘what happened?’”

“Some obsessions are more prominent than others and one of them is certainly Pokémon.

Pittsley and Berger spoke to why they believe it’s held up as an obsession for so long.

“Been like over 25 years now or something,” said Pittsley. “People enjoy getting together and having fun. I enjoy the artwork.”

“All generations--from kids nowadays to my generation--have all gotten to know it,” said Berger. “It’s kind of become a nostalgic thing on all different levels. It’s been around so long that why not.”

One vendor at the event says she is in the Guinness Book of World Records for her Pikachu collection--with over 24,000 items!

Also for sale at the event were all kinds of Funko Pops, comic books and other art.

Visitors could also participate in some fun-filled fantasy and medieval combat.

