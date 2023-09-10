Reverse Tashlich encourages environmental protection with water cleanup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jewish high holidays begin next week and one group began celebrations with a park clean up.

The Jewish council of north central Florida held its first ever waterfront cleanup at earl powers park.

The event was held in recognition of Tashlich--a tradition jews take part in between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur where they throw things into water to represent throwing their sins away.

“There was a wonderful organization in Tampa that started this reverse Tashlich where they decided our environment needs our help and instead of just throwing things into the water,” said the JCNFL’s executive director, Linda E. Mauirce, “why don’t we try to clean up people’s sins.”

The event was held in conjunction with Temple Shir Shalom, B’nai Israel and non-profit organizations “Current Problems” and “Let’s Talk Climate.”

“This was the hottest summer I think on record both months--July and August,” said Maurice. “I’m not sure if we can save everything, but it’s the little things that we can do which will make a difference.”

