Semi truck flips over, killing two people on I-75

I-75 southbound in Gainesville was backed up for hours due to a semi-flipped over onto a minivan, killing two people.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of I-75 in Gainesville were backed up for hours after a semi-flipped over, killing two people.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Williston Road.

FHP troopers say a semi-truck carrying multiple cars flipped over while driving south on the interstate.

They say the trailer fell onto a minivan.

Two people inside the minivan were killed.

Drivers on the southbound lanes of I-75 are still dealing with roadblocks.

Troopers are telling drivers to take a detour on County Road 234, or Williston Road.

TRENDING: Recovery Festival returns for sixth year in Ocala

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

The Florida Gators beat McNeese State 49-7 in home opener game
Florida beats McNeese State in home opener game
Horseshoe Beach town leaders were given a check for just over 16 thousand dollars to assist...
Horseshoe Beach town leaders get $16,000 in assistance
Horseshoe Beach town leaders were given a check for just over 16 thousand dollars to assist...
Horseshoe Beach town leaders get $16,000 in assistance
I-75 southbound in Gainesville was backed up for hours due to a semi-flipped over onto a...
Semi truck flips over, killing two people on I-75