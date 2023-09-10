Semi truck flips over, killing two people on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of I-75 in Gainesville were backed up for hours after a semi-flipped over, killing two people.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Williston Road.

FHP troopers say a semi-truck carrying multiple cars flipped over while driving south on the interstate.

They say the trailer fell onto a minivan.

Two people inside the minivan were killed.

Drivers on the southbound lanes of I-75 are still dealing with roadblocks.

Troopers are telling drivers to take a detour on County Road 234, or Williston Road.

