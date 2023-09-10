Semi truck flips over, killing two people on I-75
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of I-75 in Gainesville were backed up for hours after a semi-flipped over, killing two people.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Williston Road.
FHP troopers say a semi-truck carrying multiple cars flipped over while driving south on the interstate.
They say the trailer fell onto a minivan.
Two people inside the minivan were killed.
Drivers on the southbound lanes of I-75 are still dealing with roadblocks.
Troopers are telling drivers to take a detour on County Road 234, or Williston Road.
