Volunteers across Florida help with Idalia recovery efforts in NCFL

“We’re just here to help in any small way that we possibly can to help them."(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIEFLAND Fla. (WCJB) - Church members in Chiefland helped residents clean up debris left behind by Idalia Sunday.

Around 2,500 people from across Florida came to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to volunteer. A team set up a makeshift command center inside, while other groups went out to fulfill work orders.

“We are able through the command centers assign teams to different various jobs or orders that are there,” said Jonathan Pritt, Stake President of the Gainesville Florida Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A semitruck delivered supplies to help clean up yards, such as shovels, tarps, and sleds. Families were gifted a bucket filled with supplies to clean inside the home, including bleach, towels, and masks.

“Once we leave the command center, it’s a lot of moving trees, a lot of moving debris, it’s a lot of heavy lifting,” said volunteer Marie Spencer. “But it’s very fun and it’s very rewarding.”

The teams worked on several tasks, like cutting up trees or cleaning up fallen branches.

“It is one of the most rewarding things ever. You just feel so good afterwards and you feel God’s love for those people,” said volunteer Megan Gee.

One group of volunteers drove up from Naples to help out.

“We’re just here to help in any small way that we possibly can to help them,” said volunteer Thessaly Barns. “They were hit pretty hard and we just want to help in any way that we can.”

The church has command centers in Chiefland, Lake City, Madison, and Valdosta. The center in Chiefland sent volunteers to areas such as Steinhatchee, Cedar Key, Old Town, Cross City, and Suwannee.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

