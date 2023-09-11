7th grader arrested for bringing BB gun to school in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old girl is facing a third-degree felony for bringing a weapon to Interlachen Junior-Senior High School on Monday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, school officials were notified during breakfast at the school that a seventh-grade student had a weapon. School resource deputies and administrators found weapon with the student during her first-period class.

Sheriff’s deputies determined the item was a BB gun which resembles a revolver. They say the girl did not intend to threaten others with the gun, just to show it off to other students.

While the student was charged with bringing a weapon to campus, the sheriff’s office is not releasing her name due to the lack of intent to cause harm.

“This is a student who in reality had no clue how dangerous it was to bring this to a school campus,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “She did not intend to harm anyone, but wanted to show this weapon off to her friends. She now faces the consequences of her actions plus whatever discipline the school deems appropriate.”

