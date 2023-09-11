9/11 firefighter travels from New York to participate in annual stair climb at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -First responders and residents in Gainesville are remembering the men and women who lost their lives on this day 22 years ago.

People are taking part in the annual stair climb at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

“We probably have about 30 or 40 of our crew members that are here today,” said Alachua County Fire Rescue Chief Jennifer DiSanto. “The on-duty crews, it’s hard for them to get here but have mostly off-duty people that are here today, taking time out of their day to show their support.”

Crews from Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue, ROTC students, and players from the Gator lacrosse team all participated.

“Being from New York and coming to school in Florida, I kind of thought it would be a little tough to feel a little connected to home and my dad,” said Gtaor Lacrosse player Katherine Flaherty. “They’ve hosted this event for the past couple of years and I’ve come for the last two and this is my 3rd time.”

This time around, she is walking the steps alongside her dad.

Kevin Flaherty was one of the firefighters who responded when the second tower was hit. He flew from New York to remember that tragic day.

“I worked out of 238 like it says on my helmet in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and was ordered to the 78th floor of tower 2,” said Flaherty. “I really never strayed too far from New York on 9/11 so this is my first time being in Florida on 9/11. My LT. Glen Wilkinson was killed that day along with 343 firemen, EMS, and police so to be here and see all these kids, and firemen and ROTC doing the stairs, it’s like an honor.”

Participants climbed 2,226 steps to the number of steps it took to reach the top of the World Trade Center paying homage to the thousands of lives that were lost.

