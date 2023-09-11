Eastside student’s issues with late busses highlights larger problem in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Problems with busses for Alachua County students continue and one parent is now saying that her student has watched the bus drive right past his stop on numerous occasions.

“My son will be standing out here--sometimes he’s standing out here for an hour or more--the bus will be constantly late,” said Brandi Moody. “Sometimes they don’t even have a bus driver and I get no notification that they have no bus driver unless he lets me know.”

Her son’s bus has only been reported late one time, but she says he has been more than an hour late on numerous occasions.

“He’s late to school almost every single day,” said Moody, “so it’s very concerning. He’s not getting the proper education, he’s coming late to school and his day is all jumbled up whenever he’s late so it makes it hard for him to focus in class.”

Moody says her son has missed his entire first class period at Eastside High School multiple times because his bus was late.

She also said her son has had to take the city bus to school on some occasions when she can’t get to him, which can take over an hour.

A school board representative says they are doing what they can to limit these incidents during the driver shortage.

“That’s something that we have to keep looking at,” said SBAC’s communications director, Jackie Johnson. “Are there ways that we could use the busses that we have more efficiently? As it is, we already have busses that are in some cases doing elementary, middle and high school routes.”

Johnson says they are in the process of training new drivers to help with the shortage.

“But it takes about six weeks to prepare somebody from when they first apply to when we can actually put them out on the road by themselves because we want to make sure they’re up to the job,” said Johnson.

Johnson says not only are they have issues with the driver shortage, but some drivers that have been hired are not even showing up to work.

“We are working on some changes to how we address attendance,” said Johnson. “Some incentives for regular attendance on behalf of our bus drivers, so that would certainly help.”

Johnson says they are looking to hire at least 35 drivers.

On Monday alone, the school board reported out of more than 100 total buses, at least 16 were late--four of which by more than 90 minutes.

