Gainesville city and faith leaders remember 9/11 victims

Gainesville city and faith leaders remember 9/11 victims
Gainesville city and faith leaders remember 9/11 victims(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Religious and city leaders are blessing those who lost their lives on September 11th.

They are encouraging people to observe the day with acts of kindness, generosity, and service.

Rabbi David Kaiman with Congregation B’nai Israel, lived in New York at the time and said he’s made it a goal to serve those impacted, “It made a great impact on my life and touched me greatly. Things were not the same afterward and of course, as a rabbi we spend so much time as clergy person so much time, comforting and trying to help those whose lives are changed”

There was a moment of silence at 8:46 am, this is when the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

