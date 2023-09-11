Gainesville personal trainer takes different approach to working out by bringing mobile gym to clients

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Glen Lillie, the owner of Fit to You mobile gym, has been training residents in North Central Florida for two years.

He brings a trailer with workout equipment to people who may not have access to a gym or transportation. Lillie started the business after he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy causing him to make a career change.

“When I was diagnosed, people told me that I could no longer hold the CDL class A license. Which led me to start working out and I became a personal trainer,” said Lillie. “I had a bunch of friends tell me oh man I would love to go to the gym but I was too tired to leave the house and I was like you know what, I could bring the gym to them.”

Jocelyn Wallace, who plays for Gainesville High’s basketball team, said the uniqueness of the gym is what drew her to join.

“I’ve never heard of it, I didn’t even know until somebody reached me to me,” said Wallace. I think this is a great opportunity just in case you can’t get a membership somewhere else or you want him to stop by and meet you to get a workout in. It’s the same concept but I like how it’s mobile.”

Stephon Brown said in just 4 months after joining, he’s learned a lot about fitness.

“Just having somebody if you’re new to the gym, who knows the gym, who knows the muscle groups and working out with certain exercise groups is great,” said Brown. “I’m the type of person who always wants to learn. Even once I reach my goals, I’m pretty sure a new goal will come up and he’ll be able to help me.”

Lillie creates personalized workouts for each individual. Currently, he trains 10 clients and is hoping to reach his goal of 40 clients. To join, you can contact him on Facebook.

