Hurricane Idalia losses in Florida continue to climb

By WCJB Staff and News Service of Florida
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia topped $156 million Sunday, as the total continued to steadily climb.

Data posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website showed estimated insured losses of $156.4 million, based on 17,472 claims. That was up from an estimated $135.7 million in losses Thursday, based on 15,444 claims.

The Sunday data included 12,040 claims for residential property damage, with other claims filed for such things as auto damage.

The data also showed that 1,957 claims had been closed with payments, while 1,751 had been closed without payments.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before continuing through parts of North Florida into Georgia.

