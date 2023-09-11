‘No indication our deputy violated law’: CCSO deputy-involved shooting investigated

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter is keeping details of a deadly deputy-involved shooting close to the chest as FDLE investigates
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter is keeping details of a deadly deputy-involved shooting close to the chest as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

In a statement, the sheriff said, “While we understand the public’s interest in this critical incident, it is important for us to preserve the integrity of the investigation, which is still ongoing.”

Hunter says additional details about the shooting on Friday will be released once the investigation is complete. Initial reports indicated a deputy responded to a domestic dispute around 4 p.m. on Southeast Patio Glenn near Highway 441 South.

Officials said the deputy witnessed a man fatally shoot a woman. The deputy then shot the gunman, killing him.

Hunter says “there is no indication that our deputy violated law or policy,” however, the sheriff says the evidence must be reviewed before being released to the public.

Two people are dead as the Columbia County Sheriff's Office investigates a deputy-involved shooting

