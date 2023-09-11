NYC firefighter has old alarm repaired in Gainesville in memory of 9/11 first responders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former New York City firefighter got a historic piece of the Big Apple repaired in Gainesville.

Joe Mlynarczyk is having an old New York City fire alarm brought back into working order as a way of remembering the firefighters who paid the ultimate price while responding to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The fire alarm in particular was set up in Brooklyn, but Mlynarczyk and other firefighters found it while responding to a junkyard in 1999.

“They didn’t want it,” Mlynarczyk recounted. “They said if you guys want it and you can lift then you can take it. It took four of us to get it on the rig, but we were able to get it on the rig and get it back to quarters, clean it up, and try to get it back to decent shape. It never looked this good though.”

Two years later, Mlynarczyk found himself in a similar situation to the fire alarm. He was not on shift when two planes struck the Twin Towers.

“Another young firefighter was working in my place that day. He responded with the rest of my company and none of them came home.”

The 700 lb piece was cleaned up in Gainesville at Boone Welding, it took about two weeks to clean it up and ready to display at Milnarczyk’s home.

“He came in brought such a historic piece in,” said Eli Collins, the co-owner of Boone Welding. “Everyone we showed it to was very ecstatic and very touched by the situation and story.”

It’ll be a piece that Milnarczyk looks at every day and never forgets why he is still here and a lot of his friends, co-workers, and fellow New Yorkers aren’t.

“Just thanking God that he left me here. Still trying to find out why he took all my friends and left me, but he did and I have to believe that he’s got a purpose for me and still wants me here. Whether it’s to look after my kids, love my wife, make sure my country never forgets all the guys who went there that day left their homes, left their kids, left their wives went to work and never came back,” said Milnarczyk.

