Ocala advocacy centers support MCSO’s program aimed towards special needs citizens

The stickers can be placed on any vehicle that frequently or occasionally transports people with special needs.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A free sticker for Marion County residents will give law enforcement a heads up in case of an emergency.

The Marion County Sheriff Office’s Respond with Care program lets deputies know someone inside the vehicle may need extra help during an emergency based on a sticker that reads “special needs occupant, respond with care.”

The stickers can be placed on any vehicle that frequently or occasionally transports people with special needs. Anyone who thinks having it is beneficial can pick one up, such as families or bus drivers.

“Somebody may even to the point resist our efforts to help them because of special needs, so it’s just a way for us to know what we’re getting into and allow us to be able to help in a more focused and better way,” said MCSO spokesperson Lt. Paul Bloom.

Residents can pick up as many stickers as they need at any MCSO district office or headquarters.

Rhonda Kincaid is the Community Engagement Coordinator at ARC Marion, an advocacy resource center in that supports individuals with special needs. She’s thrilled to hear about the program and was given a stack of stickers from Bloom after reaching out.

“They see this sticker and they’re going to know there could possibly be somebody nonverbal in that car or special needs,” said Kincaid. “There’s so many things that special needs falls under and they’re going to need help first, they’re going to need special help.”

A volunteer with the nonprofit Champions for Champions told TV20 this program could be a learning experience for Marion County residents.

“I think it would be obviously more beneficial than what we have right now. I think it will help maybe even educate people,” said Carol McCurdy.

Lt. Bloom said the response to the program has been amazing and he’s already ordered more boxes of stickers. He added no deputies have reported any interactions based on the sticker yet.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

The 25th Florida Missing Children's Day was held in Tallahassee Sept. 11, 2023.
Florida Missing Children Day is a moment of healing for families
More than 2,500 children were reported missing across Florida in 2021. Many of those families...
Florida Missing Children Day is a moment of healing for families
OPD searches for Massia Alod, 5, last seen at Parkside Apartments, 621 NW 2nd St.
Missing 5-year-old boy found safe, Ocala Police say
Old New York City fire alarm repaired in Gainesville
NYC firefighter has old alarm repaired in Gainesville in memory of 9/11 first responders
Joe Mlynarczyk is having an old New York City fire alarm brought back into working order as a...
NYC firefighter has old alarm repaired in Gainesville in memory of 9/11 first responders