Ocala advocacy centers support MCSO’s program aimed towards special needs citizens

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A free sticker for Marion County residents will give law enforcement a heads up in case of an emergency.

The Marion County Sheriff Office’s Respond with Care program lets deputies know someone inside the vehicle may need extra help during an emergency based on a sticker that reads “special needs occupant, respond with care.”

The stickers can be placed on any vehicle that frequently or occasionally transports people with special needs. Anyone who thinks having it is beneficial can pick one up, such as families or bus drivers.

“Somebody may even to the point resist our efforts to help them because of special needs, so it’s just a way for us to know what we’re getting into and allow us to be able to help in a more focused and better way,” said MCSO spokesperson Lt. Paul Bloom.

Residents can pick up as many stickers as they need at any MCSO district office or headquarters.

Rhonda Kincaid is the Community Engagement Coordinator at ARC Marion, an advocacy resource center in that supports individuals with special needs. She’s thrilled to hear about the program and was given a stack of stickers from Bloom after reaching out.

“They see this sticker and they’re going to know there could possibly be somebody nonverbal in that car or special needs,” said Kincaid. “There’s so many things that special needs falls under and they’re going to need help first, they’re going to need special help.”

A volunteer with the nonprofit Champions for Champions told TV20 this program could be a learning experience for Marion County residents.

“I think it would be obviously more beneficial than what we have right now. I think it will help maybe even educate people,” said Carol McCurdy.

Lt. Bloom said the response to the program has been amazing and he’s already ordered more boxes of stickers. He added no deputies have reported any interactions based on the sticker yet.

