Ocala Police Department searches for missing 5-year-old boy

OPD searches for Massia Alod, 5, last seen at Parkside Apartments, 621 NW 2nd St.
OPD searches for Massia Alod, 5, last seen at Parkside Apartments, 621 NW 2nd St.(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 5-year-old boy who disappeared after getting off the bus.

Officers say Massia Alod was last seen getting off the school bus at Parkside Apartments, 621 NW 2nd St. at 2:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Officers say if seen, residents should call the police department immediately.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

