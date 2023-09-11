Ocala Police Department searches for missing 5-year-old boy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 5-year-old boy who disappeared after getting off the bus.

Officers say Massia Alod was last seen getting off the school bus at Parkside Apartments, 621 NW 2nd St. at 2:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Officers say if seen, residents should call the police department immediately.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

