PCSO: Man charged in Hawthorne murder, arson case

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach held a press conference to announce an arrest in a Hawthorne murder and arson case.

On Friday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office informed Mathew Temael, 23, who was already an inmate in the Putnam County Jail, that he was being charged with the first-degree murder of Louis Stackhouse, 69.

On March 5, emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire at 115 Cotten Wood Drive, Hawthorne. A body was found in the master bathroom of the home. The body was later identified as Stackhouse and the death was ruled a homicide.

Neighbors told deputies a 2008 Silver Saturn Sky was missing from the home. On March 10, the car was found in Tampa. Police attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. Officers used stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Temael and a woman jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, however, both were caught and arrested on the charge of grand theft. Both were then transferred to the Putnam County jail where the woman was released on bond.

The fire at Stackhouse’s home was determined to be arson. The sheriff says the victim was stabbed to death and the fire was an attempt by Temael to cover up the murder.

While the sheriff did not detail how Stackhouse, a sex offender, and Temael knew each other, he did clarify that Temael was not a victim of Stackhouse.

“While I do not condone Mr. Stackhouse’s prior crimes, I cannot allow murderers to roam free,” said Deloach. “Mr. Stackhouse’s family and friends deserve closure and justice and I am proud of my detectives for this incredible effort and to give his family some peace of mind.”

Temael is being held on no bond at the Putnam County Jail on charges of homicide, arson, burglary, and vehicle theft.

